Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Purchases $24,420.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REKR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.