Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Argus

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Argus from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

