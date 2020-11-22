Research Analysts Set Expectations for Itamar Medical Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itamar Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

