Richard Withers Purchases 10,000 Shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Stock

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Withers bought 10,000 shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

HAT opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.31. H&T Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The stock has a market cap of $107.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

