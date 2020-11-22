RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 1,714,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $13.20 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

