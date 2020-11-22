Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.