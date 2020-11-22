Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,747 Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,337,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

