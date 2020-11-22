Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,578 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

