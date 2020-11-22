Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,273 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $15,458,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,507. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

NYSE RAMP opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

