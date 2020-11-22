Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,964 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

