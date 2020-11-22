Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.51 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.