Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $776,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,561.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $460,027.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,256 shares of company stock worth $24,236,431.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

