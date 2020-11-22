Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

