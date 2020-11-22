Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

