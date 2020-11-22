Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

