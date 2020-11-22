Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,539,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $136.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

