Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.