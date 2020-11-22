Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $41,889,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,704 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

