Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $9.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.