Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.