Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after buying an additional 508,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 44.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 365.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

