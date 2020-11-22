Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.74.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

NYSE:RY opened at $79.74 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,340 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.