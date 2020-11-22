RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.55 ($45.36).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.