Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Acquires $44,160.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SBH opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 163.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 556,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

