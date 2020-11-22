Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.81). Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 131.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

