Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

ETR FME opened at €71.28 ($83.86) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.