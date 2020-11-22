Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.