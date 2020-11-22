Scotiabank Raises George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$117.00

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$84.01 and a 12 month high of C$111.65.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

