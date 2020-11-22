Scotiabank Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

