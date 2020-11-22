Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.15. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 24,120 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

