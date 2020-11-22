SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 47,523 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

