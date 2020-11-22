SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 341,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,670 shares of company stock worth $1,294,427. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

