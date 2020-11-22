SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 11.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 51.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

CYBR stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.37, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

