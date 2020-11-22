SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

