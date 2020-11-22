SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $64,808,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,874.9% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

