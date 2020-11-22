SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 297.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PVH by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.