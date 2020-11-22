SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 204,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synopsys by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $218.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,370 shares of company stock worth $6,435,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.