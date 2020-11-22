SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,295 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

