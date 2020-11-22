SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $121,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock worth $3,442,371 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

