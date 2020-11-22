SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

