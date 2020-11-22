SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,288 shares of company stock worth $624,548,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

