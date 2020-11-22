SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $153.00 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

