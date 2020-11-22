SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 98,405 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 169.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Provention Bio worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB opened at $13.84 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $781.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.