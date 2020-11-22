SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

RYTM stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

