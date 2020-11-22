Shelly D. Guyer Sells 3,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 631 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $21,371.97.

NYSE NVTA opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.