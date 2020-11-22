Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,554 shares of company stock worth $5,141,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.