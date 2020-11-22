Shelton Capital Management Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

