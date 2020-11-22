Shelton Capital Management Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

