Shelton Capital Management Has $384,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $32,058,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

