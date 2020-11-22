Shelton Capital Management Invests $236,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,678 shares of company stock worth $4,455,725. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

